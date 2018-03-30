Time running out to have your say on local green network

There’s still time to give your views to the council on how Midlothian’s green network can be improved.

The green network is made up of open spaces, woodland, hedgerows and wildlife areas, rivers, ponds and reservoirs, and paths for walking and cycling.

A public consultation on new guidance for the green network began in February and runs until Tuesday (April 3). Once adopted, this will form part of the Midlothian Local Development Plan - which guides decision making on planning applications.

The consultation document can be viewed online at www.midlothian.gov.uk/planning-and-building.

Paper copies are also available from Fairfield House, Lothian Road, Dalkeith, and from local libraries.