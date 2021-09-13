Work to improve Roslin Glen road

A two week diversion is in place during phase 1 of the project

Teams from roads, waste, land and countryside along with partner agencies will are working to further improve drainage, clean the road, resurface stretches.

In addition they will also be cutting back overgrown verges, vegetation and damaged trees in time for the winter.

This is part of the council’s “holistic” approach to carrying out the work that needs done.

The first phase of the project got underway today (Monday) on the B7003 from the A6094 roundabout where it meets Gorton Road at Rosewell to the U48 Roslin Lea Farm road.

The stretch of the road will be closed to vehicles and cyclists for two weeks, in total, but pedestrian access will be maintained.

A signposted diversion is in place along the A6094 and U48 Rosslynlee Road.

Phase 2 will start on Monday, September 27, for two weeks when the Roslin Glen road from the U48 Roslin Lea Farm road to the junction with Penicuik Road will be shut.

There will be pedestrian access and a signposted diversion will be in place along the A6094, Polton Road West, Polton Drive, A768, A701 and B7003 Penicuik Road.

Roslin Glen car park will be closed to vehicles, but Roslin Glen can be accessed on foot.

Throughout these works and closure, given unsuitability as a diversion route, Polton Bank and Polton Road will be closed to through traffic, with local access only.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for roads, Councillor John Hackett, said: “We’re taking an ‘holistic’ approach, looking at the whole picture and everything that needs done on that road to improve safety for users.

“Closing parts of the road to carry out all the work at the one time, helps keep our staff safe and saves money.

"However, it also, and most importantly, helps our residents and visitors because it means we don’t have to inconvenience them further by returning to do major work weeks and months down the line.”