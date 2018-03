A range of organisations working on equalities issues have been holding events during Equal Midlothian Week this week.

This includes sessions about disability issues, housing, mental health, support for minority ethnic groups and kinship care.

The week will culminate with the annual Midlothian Mela in the Glencorse Centre on Saturday, from 1pm until 5pm, featuring music, dance, artistic performances, workshops and food.

For more information see www.midlothian.gov.uk/equal-midlothian