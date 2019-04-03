Eskbank Post Office set to close its doors next month

After more than four decades of his family running the Post Office in Eskbank Trading, Eskbank, postmaster Bobby McCorquodale has decided to withdraw postal services.

The Post Office will close on May 22. Both Bobby and his mother have run the Post Office for 44 years.

In recent years, however, the profitability of the Post Office has deteriorated and support from the Post Office has been limited. In very recent times, the closure of Bonnyrigg Post Office has resulted in additional uncontrolled volumes of people using the service in Eskbank, to the detriment of the efficiency of the operation.

Mr McCorquodale said: “It has become increasing clear that continuing with the Post Office in the current climate is not viable and I have no choice but to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the business. I know many local residents will be concerned and inconvenienced and I regret that.

“I would like to thank all past and present customers and assure them that Eskbank Trading will still continue to offer its other existing range of services.”

After hearing the announcement, Colin Beattie MSP (SNP)said: “It is with great regret that I hear that he has been put in a position where he can no longer offer post office services in Eskbank. I look to the Post Office to urgently take whatever action is required to find an alternative local site and will be following up with them.

“I would like to thank the McCorquodale family for their many years of service to the people of Eskbank and surrounding areas.

“I am deeply concerned with the ongoing Post Office closures in Midlothian and again this is a subject I will be raising with the Post Office. The business model being used by the Post Office is clearly flawed and needs revisited.”