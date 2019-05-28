European election: Midlothian votes for the SNP

The SNP came out on top in Midlothian in the European election, with a 37.1 per cent share of the vote.

The SNP was the top party in Scotland, polling 38 per cent of the national vote.

The party won in every part of mainland Scotland, making history by achieving the country’s biggest ever margin of victory at a European election and securing three of Scotland’s six MEPs.

The win means the SNP is on course to send Alyn Smith, Christian Allard and Aileen McLeod to the European Parliament.

In Midlothian, The Brexit Party came second, with the Liberal Democrats third and Labour fourth.

Commenting, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “People in Midlothian, and across the country, have sent a strong message that Scotland does not want Brexit.

“This is the biggest European election win for any party ever seen in Scotland. Winning three of six available seats in Scotland is simply phenomenal.

“Throughout this campaign the SNP has offered a message of hope and ambition. Scotland wants to be part of an EU that allows us to travel, work and live freely across Europe.

“Scotland deserves better than a Westminster system that isn’t working – it’s no wonder more and more people believe Scotland’s future should be as independent country within the EU.”

Results

The total number of valid votes given to each registered party and individual candidate in the Midlothian area is as follows:

Change UK - The Independent Group - 596

Conservative and Unionist Party - 2,405

Labour Party - 3,261

Liberal Democrats - 3,463

Scottish Green Party - 2,379

Scottish National Party (SNP) - 9,773

The Brexit Party - 3,709

UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 550

Gordon Edgar (Independent) - 111

Ken Parke (Independent) - 41

The total number of ballot papers to be counted in the Midlothian Counting Area was 26,373 and the turnout was 38.2 per cent.