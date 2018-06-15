Event for former Crummock staff

A redundancy support event will be held in Dalkeith on Monday to help the 287 employees who lost their jobs when Bonnyrigg civil engineering firm Crummock went into receivership at the start of the month.

The Scottish Government’s Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) team has confirmed that a redundancy support event will be held on Monday, 10am-1pm, at St John’s Kings Park Church. This will provide details of vacancies, advice and offer employability support. It is in addition to an online portal launched by the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) to allow industry employers to post vacancies for the affected Crummock staff (www.cecascotland.co.uk/jobs).

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) said: “The provision of a redundancy event and the CECA portal are both to be welcomed.

“I will of course continue to follow this closely to make sure the support on offer gives the best chance of a positive outcome for all ex-Crummock employees.”

Anyone affected by the Crummock redundancies should contact their local Skills Development Scotland office in order to register for PACE support.