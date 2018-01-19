False alarm for mountain rescue team

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team were called to an incident in the Pentland Hills yesterday evening.

The team were called out by Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division at around 8.40pm yesterday evening following reports from several members of the public that they had seen a static light flashing on or near to the top of Caerketton Hill.

Eighteen team members made themselves available and were assisted by HM Coastguard Rescue 951 from Inverness. Searches were carried out around the base of the crags to the West of the Hillend Ski Centre and over the tops towards Allermuir Hill.

Nothing was found by the search teams and they stood down at 1.10am on the basis this was a ‘false alarm with good intent’.