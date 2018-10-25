Fancy a close encounter at former Newtongrange pit?

With Hallowe’en just around the corner, what better time to brace yourself for a close encounter with the ghastly ghosts of Newtongrange?

As darkness falls on Friday, (October 26), National Mining Museum Scotland will host a nocturnal tour around the infamously haunted precincts of Europe’s oldest surviving pit, the Lady Victoria.

Step back in time and hear dark and ghostly tales from centuries gone by with Lady Anne Kerr and her mysterious companion. Walk around the pithead and discover the spirits of the colliery who refuse to move on into the afterlife.

Then settle down in the candlelight with a glass of wine to calm your nerves and listen to local stories of murder and witchraft which will chill your blood!

A children’s ghost tour will take place next Wednesday (October 31). Children are invited to join the ghostly Mad Maggie McGhee and friends on a journey into the Lady Victoria’s dark and distant past. They will discover the traditions of Halloween, listen to stories of witchcraft and of people from the past. The museum is offering a prize for the best Halloween costume – a family pass for their Christmas Panto, Aladdin.

“It’s not hard to see why a place like the Lady Vic should be so full of restless spirits from the past,” said Gillian Rankin, marketing and events manager at the National Mining Museum, which now occupies and preserves the Lady Victoria site.

“This pit was sunk at the end of the 19th Century, a time when safety provision was pretty primitive and horrible deaths were commonplace in industries like coal mining.

“These dangers were what made mining loyalties so strong and communities so close. But, as a recent psychic investigation here confirmed, they also seem to have left a less worldly legacy.

“Whatever those who are brave enough to take this tour may or may not encounter as they explore the pit, I can guarantee that they’ll hear tales to chill the blood. A steadying drink seems the least we can offer the survivors!”.

The adult tour, beginning at 7pm, will last one hour 30 minutes. Tickets are £12.50 per person.

The children’s tour begins at 6pm and lasts approximately one hour. Parents are invited to relax in Cafe Coal which will be open for the duration of the tour. Tickets are £6.50 per head.

Ticket can be purchased online at https://nationalminingmuseum.cloudvenue.co.uk/home.