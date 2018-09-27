Fancy a trip to court?

Edinburgh’s Courts are throwing open their doors to the public this weekend as part of the 2018 Doors Open Day event.

The Supreme Courts in Parliament House and Edinburgh Sheriff and JP Court in Chambers Street will be open and a variety of activities will be available, including a re-staging of the trial of Burke and Hare.

In a new development this year a private tour of Parliament House will be held in conjunction with the BDA Deaf Association Scotland. The tour will be British Sign Language interpreted, as will the first enactment of the Burke and Hare trial.

Doors will be open at Parliament House on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and as well as the mock trial, tours of the building and courts, there will be stalls explaining the work of the Scottish Sentencing Council and the Scottish Civil Justice Council, displays of wigs, maces and judges robes, and a taste of courtroom technology.

There will also be special activities for children and a final chance to visit the popular exhibition Parliament House: The Hidden Gem which closes at the end of Doors Open Day.

Edinburgh Sheriff and JP Court will be open on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and also has a busy schedule of activities. There will be the much-loved tours of courts and custody facilities, including a custody van and mock trials, while police speed camera vehicles will also be on display.

Events are being staged across Scotland for Doors Open Days during the month of September. The courts taking part are: Aberdeen, Ayr, Dumfries, Dundee, Edinburgh, Forfar, Glasgow, Greenock, Hamilton, Inverness, Paisley, Perth, Stirling, the Supreme Courts in Parliament House Edinburgh and the High Court in Glasgow.

The Scotland-wide Doors Open Days, organised by the Scottish Civic Trust, enable people to visit hundreds of buildings normally closed to the public.

Details of the event can be found on the Doors Open Day website.