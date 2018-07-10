Farm show all set to shine at Dalkeith

The organisers of the Dalkeith Show hope this glorious summer weather continues on Saturday for this year’s big event at the Country Park.

Since 1805 the annual show has showcased the local farming community, and has only been cancelled twice.

Dalkeith Show

Dalkeith Agricultural Society is responsible for putting together this event at Dalkeith Country Park. Chairman Martin Gribbon said: “We are very much looking forward to it. This time of year is always busy in the farming calendar and busy for the show. So it tends to be quite hectic.

“The weather has been fantastic. Everybody in farming is currently hoping for rain. So if it just hangs on until after Saturday then great.

“We’ll have the usual livestock judging, sheep sheering, horse showing demonstrations and horse show jumping. On top of that we have got a pipe band, from Mayfield. We will have a vintage tractors display. And we will have our sheep and cattle young handlers, where the kids get to show off their handling skills.

“It’s fantastic it’s still going. It’s great for the local community, and more specifically the agricultural community. As it’s one of the few agricultural events in Midlothian. It’s fantastic to maintain it and keep it going.”

Martin thanked Buccleuch Estates for providing the venue, as well as volunteers and Midlothian Council for their support.

Dalkeith Show, Saturday, 9am-5pm. Tickets £10 adults, £5 concessions, under 5s free. Family ticket: (2 adults and 2 children) £25.