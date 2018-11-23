Farm workers helmets plea

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame has lent her support to Emma Harper MSP’s ‘Hing Yer Helmet’ campaign to encourage quad-bike riders to use helmets.

There are around 1,000 quad bike-related injuries and two deaths per year in Scotland, resulting in NFU Scotland adopting a new policy this year where they will no longer use photos, videos or advertisements of agricultural workers unless a helmet is worn.

Wearing a helmet whilst quad biking can prevent severe brain injuries, but unfortunately on busy farms they are not always used.

The ‘Hing Yer Helmet’ slogan is to encourage quad bike users to leave their helmet hanging on their bike’s handlebars so they won’t forget to put it on.

To promote the campaign, Ms Grahame (SNP) had her photo taken on a quad bike whilst wearing a helmet at the Scottish Parliament.

She said: “With large agricultural areas, quad bike safety is a huge issue in my constituency and across the whole of Scotland.

“Everyone should be wearing a helmet while riding a quad bike to protect themselves in case they are involved in an accident.

“I welcome this campaign by Emma Harper MSP, which is supported by organisations such as NFU Scotland and SRUC, to improve quad bike safety.

“This campaign is about education, and if more farmers and agricultural workers remember to ‘hing yer helmet’ we could see a real reduction in serious injuries on Scotland’s farms.”