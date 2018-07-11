Fears raised about Roslin road

A retired police officer has expressed his fears that the road leading to Rosslyn Chapel is an “accident waiting to happen” until a pavement is built.

Colin Harper (70) from Manse Road, Roslin, is concerned that the coaches taking tourists to the attraction will hit a pedestrian on Chapel Loan, which leads to the 15th century landmark.

He said: “Unless somebody does something about it there is going to be a serious accident there. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

“I’m a retired road traffic officer, so I know a potential accident spot when I see one. I think it’s time to speak up.

“People have got to take refuge to not get hit. I have seen so many near misses there. If a bus driver lost control it would mow down people. The buses take up the width of the road and there is nowhere for pedestrians.

“There is a high number of visitors to the chapel that come by public transport. So they have then got to walk along that road. There is nowhere to hide.”

Colin has spent the last two years trying to tackle the problem. He said: “I have written to the council many times, but not had a reply. It doesn’t need speed bumps or anything else. Just a pavement.

“I have written to the chapel also and the director agreed it’s a problem. But nothing has ever been done. I go down there quite a lot. There are a lot of villagers who use that road. A number of people have told me they have nearly been hit.”

Ian Gardner, director, Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “Over the past few years, we have made changes to our car parking and coach parking arrangements, which have made Chapel Loan safer for vehicles and pedestrians. There is already a speed limit of 20 miles per hour, but we would welcome discussions about making the speed limit more prominent or, indeed, reducing the limit further.”

A spokesperson for Midlothian Council said: “In principal, from a road safety perspective, there is merit to adding a footpath to the Chapel Loan road. However, there are issues that would have to be resolved to allow this to take place. There are substantial services located where a footpath might go and we would need to understand what work may be required, eg protection or re-alignment. There is currently no budget available in the current financial year for the construction of the footpath. The earliest opportunity for construction would be 2019/20.”