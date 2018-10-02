Female role model awarded

Roslin-based company Ingenza’s head of fermentation and microbiology has won the Scottish Women’s Award for Services to Science and Technology.

Alison Arnold picked up the prestigious award, which recognises female role models across a wide range of categories, highlighting the achievements of individuals in law, medicine, science, technology, arts and many other areas.

The awards ceremony at Crowne Plaza Glasgow Hotel on September 12 saw more than 200 guests celebrating the achievements of women in industry across Scotland.

The entire Ingenza team was incredibly proud of Alison, and her recognition among some of the most admired and respected women in Scottish industry.

Alison was overjoyed and surprised to have won, and was full of praise for her colleagues.

She said: “I’m delighted to have won this award against stiff competition. It’s lovely to have my work recognised – which was totally unexpected – but it’s not just about me.

“It is a group effort at Ingenza, and I couldn’t do the job without the rest of my team.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Women’s Awards 2018 added: “We are very happy to have acknowledged inspirational women who have gone above and beyond in their profession. The awards showcased examples of courage, passion, skill, commitment and success that feature in women, and we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their impeccable achievements.”