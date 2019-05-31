Find out more about renewables

Change Works in Penicuik is hosting a free information evening next week for locals to find out more about renewable technology.

Attendees will have the chance to hear from industry experts and speak to specialist installers about how renewable energy could work for them.

Home Energy Scotland will share information on renewable technologies and storage, funding options and where to find free, impartial support to help identify the best solutions for your property.

Aidan Tracey, senior project officer at Change Works in Penicuik, encouraged local people to attend the green event to find out how renewable technology can benefit them, their business or their group.

He said: “If you’ve ever wondered about whether renewable technologies could work in your home or business, come along.

“This is an ideal event for any local householder, business or community group to find out more about solar panels, heat pumps, energy storage and more.

“We’ll have experts on hand with information and impartial advice on taking the next steps and helping you choose the right technology for your home or business.

“The Change Works in Penicuik team is here to help and support the local community to find out more about generating and storing renewable energy.”

This event will take place on Thursday, June 6, at Penicuik Town Hall, from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

You can book your free place online at http://bit.ly/Renewables/Penicuik. Alternatively, email penicuik@changeworks.org.uk or call 01968 620 283.

Change Works in Penicuik is funded by Changeworks, Midlothian Council and the Scottish Government.