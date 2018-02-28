Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Dalkeith home

Firefighters spent almost three hours tackling a fire last Saturday night at a £850,000 home in Dalkeith which dates back to 1680.

Crews were alerted to a roof fire at the historic building off Newbattle Road at 11.15pm. The former Newbattle Golf Club clubhouse was cordoned off while firefighters tackled the blaze at the two-storey building. Three hose lines and a portable pump were used to extinguish the fire, with crews fighting the flames until 1.55am. No one was harmed in the incident. The police said there were no criminal proceedings taking place.