First Minister visits Dalkeith

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was in Dalkeith today (Wednesday) on the campaign trail for next week’s General Election.

Nicola Sturgeon MSP spent time at Happy Days nursery with the SNP’s candidate for the Midlothian seat, Owen Thompson. They took part in a Christmas card making session with the children at the nursery, before joining election campaigners in Dalkeith.

Mr Thompson said: “It was great to have the First Minister back in Midlothian today and with such an incredible amount of support for the SNP on show.

“A vote for the SNP on December 12th is a vote to end austerity, stop Brexit and give Midlothian a say in it’s own future.”

The other Midlothian candidates in the General Election are: Danielle Rowley (Lab) Stephen Arrundale (Lib Dems) and Rebecca Fraser (Con).