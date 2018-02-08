Folk club’s founding father passes away

Harry Scott, founding father of Penicuik Folk Club, died on January 22 at the age of 88.

Paying tribute Alan Murray from the club said: “Harry was not a large man, in the vertical sense! But he was a giant personality with a laugh to match. He loved a good laugh, a few beers, lots of music and lots of craic.

“He’d been out of the music for a while, as he was in increasingly poor health in recent years.

“I will remember him mostly for his songs, his belly-laugh and tall tales - some of which were probably true.

“Harry was loved by many and will be missed by many.”

Harry Scott’s funeral will take place at Mortonhall today (Thursday) at 1.30pm.