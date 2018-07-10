Food festival producer role

A new festival producer from Penicuik has been appointed to take the reins of this year’s Assembly’s Edinburgh Food Festival, at Assembly George Square Gardens, July 25-29.

Paul Shannan (34) studied audiovisual technology at Edinburgh’s Stevenson College, before embarking on an arts management career in Scotland and Australia, including leading roles with the Melbourne Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival, as well as Edinburgh’s Assembly Festival and Gilded Balloon.

Paul, who attended Beeslack High School, said: “It’s hard not to get immersed in the excitement and buzz of festival season in the city.

“Managing festivals and events has meant I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world discovering new food cultures and cuisines.

“For me, Edinburgh Food Festival is an exciting challenge bringing all of these experiences together.

“I’m really excited to be part of the fresh line-up for the fourth year of the festival.

“This year, we’ve gone one step better with our range of Scottish food and drink stall holders, including Edinburgh’s Ting Thai Caravan, which is new for 2018, as well as local and artisan producers from Argyll, East Lothian and Berwickshire.

“One of the best things about the festival is that it’s free for all, so you can bring your friends and family and enjoy Edinburgh’s summer festival season in the convenient city centre location of Assembly George Square Gardens, from morning until late.”

For further information al visit www.edfoodfest.com.