Football crazy Miren scores for charity

A football crazy girl with cerebral palsy continues to turn out for her team every week, while raising money to help others with the condition.

Nine-year-old Miren McKenna from Bilston, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy last July and has suffered from hypermobility since birth.

Miren is pictured with her Mum Carol-Anne McKenna and her sister Stephanie McKenna (14) who also plays for Loanhead Miners, and is also a trainee coach with the club.

As part of her #Mirensmission campaign the Loanhead Miners YFC player wants to reach her £1,000 target before her 10th birthday in May.

Her proud mum Carol-Ann McKenna said: “Miren in general is constantly thinking of other people. That’s just the way she is.

“When she was diagnosed she said she wanted to help doctors to help other people like her. She is around doctors constantly so she really appreciates the work that they do.

“She loves baking, so that’s how the fundraising started – a bake sale after one of her football matches.

“Her target was £50 but she raised £103. So she smashed that straight away.

“Since then she has just kept going with raising money.

“There was a bag packing event at Sainsbury’s at Straiton last year, which raised over £500. And we have a race night in May happening. That’s just before her birthday, which is a big one as she wants to hit her target before then.”

Carol-Ann revealed that her daughter has not let her diagnosis deter her love for the beautiful game, with Miren still determined to be out on the pitch scoring goals for her team every week.

She said: “All the coaches at her club thought it was amazing she was fundraising and said they would do whatever they could to help. The club has been great.

“Miren really loves football. She has been playing for about three years now. She had training and games every week. It’s her passion.

“She always has a smile on her face and all the other girls are fantastic because they all accept her.

“Miren came out of neurology in July and she said ‘this doesn’t change me’.

“It doesn’t change her. It’s just a diagnosis, it’s a name for other people to use.

“She says it doesn’t changer her. And it really hasn’t affected us as a family that badly.

“She has always had what we call ‘different abilities’ rather than a disability.

“She gets fatigue and wasn’t reaching milestones, like walking, a little bit later than most.

“But she is determined. She had quite a traumatic birth and it has always been tough from there.

“We were told she would never walk or talk. But she never stops walking and talking!”

Peter Frame from Loanhead Miners Youth FC, spoke of his admiration for Miren and her determination to do well on the football pitch.

He said: “Miren is a fantastic inspiration to any kid who wants to play football or any sport.

“She always has a smile on her face giving everything she can for the team.

“When on the pitch, its all about the next goal, nothing else.”

To support #MirensMission go to @LMYFCgirls on Twitter.