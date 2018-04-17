Former Bonnyrigg councillor to take on 12 day walk for charity

Former Bonnyrigg councillor Ian Baxter is set to walk 187 miles in 12 days for a charity which helps provide an education for girls in Malawi.

The former Green councillor will walk from Glasgow to Aviemore from May 1-12 to raise money for the Mamie Martin Fund, which helps young girls in secondary schools in the African country.

Speaking about the walk, Ian, who has previously done the Southern Upland Way, West Highland Way and Great Glen Way, said: “I was wanting to do another. I walk a lot anyway and a few months ago a friend of mine, Moira Dunworth, who set up this charity years ago was looking for some old mobile phones to be donated so I popped in.

“It’s a great charity as it’s quite difficult for teenage girls in Malawi to get secondary education. It’s important to me.

“I have tended to help the bigger charities in the past so I have been looking out for other charities that don’t spend so much on administration and do what I want them to do.

“So I said I would do this walk for them. It will just be me doing the walk but they are trying to get people to do little bits of it along the way.

“I have set a target of £1,870, which is £10 per mile. I have currently raised £350 and I have been given another £100 on top of that. So I’m about a third of the way through without publicising it.

“I did a bit of training, leafletting for the Penicuik by-election recently. It will be roughly 20 miles a day. So it shouldn’t be too bad.”

