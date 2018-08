The former Retreat Castle Hotel in Bonnyrigg is up for sale.

The 17th century hotel, which had to be evacuated after a fire in 2010, is on the market for £835,000.

The listed building offers eight en-suite guest rooms plus a two storey self contained owner accommodation.

The property includes 1.5 acres of land which feature many outbuildings. There is outline planning for development of 10 houses in addition to the manor house.