If you have ever thought of becoming a foster carer you can find out more at one of two drop-in events to be held in Midlothian next week.

The first is from 5- 8pm at Penicuik Town Hall on Monday (January 15). The second event is at the Dalkeith Corn Exchange 5-8pm on Wednesday (January 17). Whether you foster for short or longer periods of time, foster carers can make a huge impact on a young person’s life. For more details contact: 0131 271 3413