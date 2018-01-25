Four sacked after haggis factory gaffe

Four workers employed by a local haggis firm have been sacked just days before Burns Night following a blunder on the factory floor.

Disciplinary action was taken against the employees after a production error at Macsween’s factory in Loanhead led operations to be temporarily suspended. Bosses said a potential production error – involving the wrong type of meat being taken out from a store room and on to the factory floor – was picked up during stringent checks before any products could be affected.

But Mick Malone (49), who joined the company just days previously and was among those who lost his job last week, said he felt the workers had been treated unfairly over the incident.

He said: “It just felt a bit unfair for everybody else – they didn’t deserve to lose their job. There could have been some reprimand or call to be more vigilant doing their job.”

The factory incident came the week before Burns Night today (January 25).

Macsween confirmed a disciplinary investigation had been launched but were at pains to stress that not one of their standards had been compromised.

A spokesman said: “Macsween of Edinburgh treats allegations regarding the quality of all its products with the utmost seriousness.

“There was a production error last week that was picked up by our stringent internal quality control processes.

“The error was identified immediately at the first control point in the manufacturing process and operations were suspended.

“An audit confirmed that none of our products have been affected and production is now back up and running.

“A disciplinary investigation has been launched and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”