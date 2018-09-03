French connection journey

Husband and wife Daniel and Ashley Bochman took a stroll around Dalkeith’s French twin town Jarnac while doing a bit of research recently.

The couple, who live in Dalkeith Country Park, were thrilled to see the connections between the two towns, and wanted Advertiser readers to see their holiday snaps.

A street sign in Jarnac

Daniel recalled their trip. He said: “Recently, while in France researching connections to Dalkeith Palace for my PhD dissertation, my wife and I visited the town of Jarnac, the twin town to Dalkeith.

“It was fun to see that Jarnac has a ‘Rue de Dalkeith’ residential street name as well as a two prominent statues featuring the coat of arms of both Dalkeith and Jarnac.”