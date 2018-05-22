Fringe poster finalist

Penicuik High School pupil Kate Miller’s poster/programme cover design has been shortlisted for this year’s Edinburgh Fringe competition.

The third year pupil’s design is one of over 140 shortlisted entries which will be included in the final exhibition at Dynamic Earth, open to the public from today (Tuesday).

Kate's poster/programme cover design

Penicuik High art teacher Suzy McLennan said: “Kate’s poster design was produced as part of the S3 Art and Design ‘major’ course. We have been running this unit with our S3 Broad General Education pupils over the last few years. As well as Kate’s individual recognition, we were also considered for the Fringe Schools Creative Stars Award for the first time this year.

“Each of our pupils use the competition as a focus to learn about the stages of the design process. They were asked to produce a mind-map, carry out research and deconstruct their themed research by exploring graphic design techniques, as well as analysing existing poster designs.

“Finally, they were asked to select and produce a final design to satisfy the requirements of the brief before evaluating their work and overall practice.”