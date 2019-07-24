Fun and games for four legged friends

The annual Fun Dog Show at Vogrie Country Park takes place this Saturday with plenty to for locals and their four legged friends to enjoy.

German Shepherd Rescue Scotland organises the fun day, which starts at 10.30am, with judging getting underway at 11.30am.

German Shepherd Rescue Scotland director Carolyn Hooker said: “This will be the eight year. It gets bigger every year, through word of mouth.

“Since we started in 2012 a lot of people have recommended it to friends.

“They see it’s an event for all dogs, not just German Shepherds.

“It’s a great day out for the whole family to enjoy. Especially when we have the good weather.

“People come from all over to enjoy the classes. And there is fancy dress which is popular. We also have lots of games for the kids.

“Not forgetting the dog demonstrations we have, which are always a favourite.”

Carolyn explained how important this event was to the charity. She said: “It’s really to raise awareness of the fact that we are here.

“We are very busy just now re-homing dogs. We have had a lot of applications from people looking to take a dog. We are very strict with applications.

“We hope to get more volunteers as well.

“This event was our biggest fundraiser last year. We raised £6,000 which sounds a lot but with some vet bills it adds up quickly.”

The Fun Dog Show features fancy dress for dogs and kids, an agility course and a ‘temptation alley’ course for your dog to take on.

Carolyn added: “It’s a great day out for the family to enjoy.

“Even for people who don’t have dogs, who can come and watch the classes.

“And there is lots for the kids to do. We also have a huge raffle with great prizes in it.

“We have good food stalls and ice cream as well.

“Most people make a day of it as there is so much to do.”

The Fun Dog Show also has face painting, novelty classes, a dog artist, a dog photographer, K9 massage, dog displays and much more.