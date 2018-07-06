Funding boost for Gorebridge plans

Major funding arrangements, totalling more than £1.6 million to revitalise the centre of Gorebridge, were approved by councillors last week.

The Gorebridge Connected project will use £1.4m of external grants including the Scottish Government Borders Railway Blueprint fund with another £125,000 from Midlothian Council and £150,000 of developer contributions

Prepared by the council in partnership with Gorebridge Community Development Trust, this will see the former Gorebridge Railway Station House redeveloped into a cafe, gallery and office space, creating up to five full time jobs in the cafe and 10-15 employment opportunities in a new upstairs office there.

Funding will also go to the Hunter Square public realm enhancements, and the development of a heritage and signage project to connect Hunter Square and Gorebridge Train Station with other parts of Gorebridge and beyond, and potential for enhancement of up to three buildings on Main Street.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for economic development, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab) said: “This is wonderful news for the community. Work should begin on the Hunter Square improvements next month and a planning application for the railway station house was submitted in May 2018.”