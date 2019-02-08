Funding boost for Midlothian organisations

More than £169,000 has been awarded to charitable organisations across Midlothian by The Robertson Trust.

In the region’s largest award, Midlothian Foodbank was awarded £54,000 towards its running costs. Other successful applicants working in the region included Home Link, Beeslack All Stars Disabled Sports Club and Easthouses Miner Welfare Charitable Society.

In total, £5,5 million was shared by 183 organisations across Scotland for the period covering September to December 2018, with £169,900 of that going to Midlothian.

Lesley Macdonald, head of The Robertson Trust’s Giving Team, said: “This was a particularly busy round of funding for the team and we were pleased to see such a wide geographical split of awards.

“We’re anticipating another busy period ahead and would ask any potential applicants to please take note of our upcoming deadlines and ensure they are clear on our criteria, which is detailed on our website.”

Based in Glasgow, The Robertson Trust supports charitable organisations of all sizes which are committed to achieving positive change for individuals and communities across Scotland. Details of upcoming deadlines and funding criteria can be seen at www.therobertsontrust.org.uk.