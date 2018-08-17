Funding boost for Midlothian young people with complex needs

Midlothian people with complex needs will benefit from £9800 of National Lottery Year of the Young Person funding awards.

The Creative Directors project, supported by Artlink Edinburgh, will offer one-to-one support for young people to direct their own community projects focused on their unique skills like acting, drumming, animation and even listening.

The funding will involve six amazing young people from Bilston, Penicuik, Gorebridge and Loanhead, whose untapped talents will be the focus of community activity to benefit other young people in Midlothian.

Lewis loves acting but there’s no local group that suited his needs and interests - he will now set one up for him and his friends.

Jordan has recently showed huge ability for drumming and will organize a music concert for friends and family.

Chris has amazing listening skills but needs quiet spaces he can really tune into the sounds around him – he will work with community venues to involve him and many others with complex needs.

Artlink Midlothian co-ordinator Kara Christine said: “The project focuses on young people who have evident, but untapped talent because the youth groups or activities that exist locally aren’t always set-up for people with anxieties or complex support needs. This project will put them in charge in contributing their skills to make a difference for others in Midlothian.”

Heritage Lottery Fund Scotland chair, Seona Reid, said: “This funding will help young people to make a positive change in their lives and I wish Artlink Edinburgh and Lothians every success as it works to improve young people’s health and wellbeing in celebration of Scotland’s Year of Young People.”