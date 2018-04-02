Funding for new counsellor

Midlothian Young People’s Advice Service’s (MYPAS)recent application for funding to The Henry Smith Charity has been successful.

The charity, which promotes the health and wellbeing of young people in the area, applied for £82,600 to provide a full time counsellor for two years, who will start in the post on Sunday.

MYPAS manager Dave Evans said: “The counsellor will work with vulnerable young people experiencing mental health difficulties aged 12-18 years old and will join our well-established counselling service.

“MYPAS’ counselling service is the only dedicated therapeutic service of its kind for young people in Midlothian.

“The service is also effective, with an average of 50 per cent reduction in levels of young people’s distress and an average of 35 per cent increase in young people’s social functioning.

“The counsellor will work with young people who may be vulnerable or disadvantaged for a variety of reasons.

“They may have contextual factors like poverty, bereavement, abuse, family breakdown, family dysfunction, bullying, illness, being looked after or accommodated, or being a young carer.

“The service has a high demand for its services so we are particularly grateful to The Henry Smith Charity for its assistance in helping to satisfy this clear need in Midlothian.”