Funding secured for Beacon grounds

Gorebridge Community Development Trust has been awarded £10,560 to improve the landscape around the new Gorebridge Beacon.

The money from the Central Scotland Green Network Trust will be used to create an edible garden and a community growing project with raised beds at the new hub, due to open in September.

Artist's impression of the Gorebridge Beacon

Workshop sessions will also take place to help transfer skills and knowledge to local volunteers and gardeners. Produce harvested will be available for local residents and also used by the Beacon Cafe.