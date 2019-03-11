Funding secured for Bonnyrigg Rose’s community day

Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club has been awarded £4,500 from the Scottish Government Place Standard Conversations Fund.

The money will be used to run a community day at the end of March, in partnership with Midlothian Council.

The event, to be held at Lasswade Centre on Saturday March 30 from 12 to 4pm, will give community groups and organisations a space to advertise the services and opportunities they provide.

As part of the day, Lasswade High School students will engage with visitors using the ‘Place Standard tool’ to record their feedback on iPads. This allows local people to think about the area’s buildings, spaces, and transport links as well as the social aspects (for example whether or not people feel they have a say in decision making). The information gathered will then be used to help develop local priorities, and will be available for community groups to use as evidence for funding.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab), welcomed the funding announcement.

He said: “I am delighted that the club has been successful in bidding for this funding.

“The focus of the project is on tackling inequalities by improving the quality of the area and extending opportunities for local people.

“Understanding the area’s existing and potential strengths will allow us to target resources to where they are needed most.”