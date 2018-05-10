Funding secured to help community

Parents and Tots Loanhead is celebrating after winning the STV public vote to receive £50,000 of lottery funding to benefit the local community.

Julia Critchley is hoping her group’s 12 month Grow Together programme will be up and running before the summer holidays. She said: “It’s amazing. Thank you to everyone for supporting us and helping us. They told me not to tell anyone we’d won. So I’m glad it’s out there now.

“We are having a dinner party to celebrate, which we had arranged anyway.

“We now need to start planning how we will deliver our project. Arrange all the things that we are going to do. But it’s worth it.

“It’s really exciting for Loanhead. If we are running more of these things at the Link the kids will begin to feel ownership of the place and look after it more.”

Julia added: “For most of the things we are offering we have got people to deliver them. But not a musician. We are looking for a musician keen to teach kids in a dynamic way and carry it on.

“We are keen that all the things we start, continue on when the lottery money is finished. If there is anyone local it would be great if they could get in touch.”