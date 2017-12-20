Funding success for Penicuik Storehouse

Penicuik Community Alliance has secured £12,990 from the Scottish Land Fund to develop plans to buy its Storehouse premises, rented from Scotmid.

This will fund a revised business plan/feasibility study along with building and valuation surveys and revised estimates for completing the refurbishment of the property. These will then be used as the basis for a second stage application to the Scottish Land Fund for 95 per cent of the costs of purchasing the property, with a decision expected by May 2018.

Alliance chairman Roger Kelly said: “Everyone knows we have been going through difficult times, but this is a real boost to our hopes of bringing this exciting project to fruition for the benefit of Penicuik.”