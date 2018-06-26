Furniture retailer hosts annual schools design competition

The Midlothian Schools Design Competition, celebrating the achievements of pupils studying design technology at secondary school, was hosted by IKEA recently.

The furniture retailer has sponsored the competition since its inception 17 years ago, which honours the brightest young talents in the fields of design and manufacture, graphic design and practical craft skills in Midlothian.

The awards received entries across the competition’s five categories with a final 32 entries being shortlisted for the coveted awards.

This year’s winners were: N5 Design and Manufacture: Lucy Sayers - Lasswade High School; N5 Graphic Communication: Lauren McDermid - Lasswade High School; Practical Prize: Liam Gibson - Newbattle High School; Higher Design and Manufacture: Cameron Cowie - Dalkeith High School; Higher Graphic Communication: Lucy Jones - Lasswade High School.