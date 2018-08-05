Game on for video game tourism drive

A promotional film with a retro video-game feel is aiming to encourage more families and young people to explore Midlothian and the Borders.

‘Game On Midlothian and the Scottish Borders’ takes visitors on a journey through some of the top attractions and activities in both areas in the style of many classic video games. The project was delivered by VisitScotland as part of its marketing activity with Midlothian and Scottish Borders Councils.

Screenshot from a new film with a retro video-game twist, delivered by VisitScotland, featuring many Midlothian attactions including Midlothian Snowsports Centre..

Developed by Whitespace and filmed by HeeHaw productions, the video features Midlothian Snowsports Centre, Ryze Trampoline Park, Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World and Rosslyn Chapel. These local attractions are accompanied by point-of-view shots, collectable trinkets and the iconic 8-bit music synonymous with games like Super Mario Brothers and Zelda.

VisitScotland has also produced a supporting blog which features the film and details 25 activities for families and young people across the two regions. The national tourism organisation believes this innovative and engaging content will encourage visitors to choose Midlothian and the Borders for their next Scottish break or day out.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director, said: “With beautiful scenery, remarkable history and world class attractions, both Midlothian and the Borders have so much to offer. This wonderful new content showcases some of each region’s best attributes, while also giving us a nostalgic reminder of the video games we’ve always loved.

“It’s been great to work with both councils on this exciting project. VisitScotland champions collaboration and spearheads digital innovation to promote local areas and ensure they experience the benefits tourism brings.”

Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab), Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for economic development and tourism, said: “This new film demonstrates an innovative approach to tourism promotion, showcasing a range of exciting family attractions across the region. By working with VisitScotland and Scottish Borders we expect to attract many more first time and return visitors to Midlothian, with its stunning locations, fascinating heritage and so much for all the family to see and do.”