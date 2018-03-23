Generations project success

An inter generational project in Gorebridge between a nursery and a care home has been recognised with a national award.

The weekly visit by pupils from Newbyres Nursery to Newbyres Care Village began in September 2016. Since then the project has received recognition from the Scottish Government for the good work it does to help break the generational gap in Gorebridge.

Now the project has received the award for Established Inter generational Project from Generations Working Together, at their annual conference earlier this month in Glasgow at Strathclyde University.

Nursery director Mel Scrimgeour (pictured above with nursery manager Marie Arthur with the award) is delighted with this recognition.

She said: “We were absolutely over the moon to get the award. We have been doing the project for a year and a half and suddenly had a flurry of media interest about six months ago.

“Now most private nurseries are doing it locally which is nice to see. It’s really nice to win an award and to be recognised for this. It’s really important to us. It’s what our nursery has become known for. So to have this recognition and be up against other big projects is really nice.”

Mel revealed that the nursery has now developed the project to include a pen pal project with its after school club, which started four months ago.

Mel added: “We wanted them to go with us but because they are after school there wasn’t a time that suited us. So we decided to do the pen pal scheme instead.

“That way they can still develop friendships. We try to do it every couple of weeks.

“It’s brilliant for the children’s literature skills. As they just want to go on ipads and stuff these days. So it’s nice for them to write a proper letter and learn about their pen pal’s childhood and history at the same time.

“During the school holidays they can go along and meet them which is really nice.”

Commenting on the award, Allister Short, joint director for Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I’m absolutely delighted this project is getting the recognition it deserves. The nursery children’s visits have brought fresh energy, enthusiasm and fun into Newbyres Village and have given residents a welcome link to the wider community. Congratulations and thanks to all the staff at Newbyres nursery and the care home who have made this project possible.”