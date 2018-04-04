Get in the frame for glasses prize

Calling all stylish glasses wearers in Midlothian, the search for the nation’s proudest specs wearers is underway– with a £10,000 cash prize up for grabs.

To mark the launch of Specsavers’ annual search for the Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2018, Steps star Claire Richards took part in a new photoshoot, showcasing her own specs style.

Glasses wearers from across Midlothian aged 16 and over, can put themselves forward for the prestigious accolade. Finalists will attend the awards ceremony in London, with one overall winner scooping the top award and cash prize.

Having picked up the Specs Appeal gong at last year’s awards, pop star Claire said: “I’ve been a glasses wearer for a few years now and I absolutely love it. I love to mix things up and try a geek-chic frame one day and then a sexy cat’s eye the next.

“Winning the Specs Appeal award last year was incredibly flattering and it was an honour to share a room with so many proud and fabulous glasses wearers. I can’t wait to see all the nominees this year – I’m sure there’s going to be some real corkers!”

Damien Noade, store director at Specsavers Dalkeith, said: “We have so many stylish spec-wearers in Midlothian that we want to celebrate.

“The Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards offer the perfect opportunity for men and women of all ages to show how fabulous they look in glasses and to wear their specs with pride. We are excited to see all the local entries.”

The competition has raised more than half a million pounds for anti-bullying charity Kidscape over the past nine years.

Claire added: “Bullying is an issue that has always been close to my heart so I’m proud to be representing a competition that supports a charity like Kidscape. The work they do to support individuals and families affected by bullying is invaluable.”

The competition has five age categories – 16-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-59 and over 60s – plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public. A winner from each category will win a VIP makeover and mingle with celebrities at the awards in London in October.

One pound will be donated to Kidscape for each entry made. The money raised will help to support the charity in providing practical support to children and families affected by bullying, including advice resources, phone support and workshops.

To be in with a chance of scooping, glasses wearers can enter the competition online at https://loveglasses.specsavers.co.uk/. Deadline for entries is 1st July 2018.