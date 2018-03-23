Get nominations in for annual awards

It’s time to get nominating for the annual Volunteer Midlothian Volunteers’ Week Awards, to be held at Newbattle Abbey College in June.

You have until the end of March to nominate individuals or teams of volunteers under eight different categories including specific awards for young volunteers (under 25), long service awards for more than five years service and outstanding new volunteer award for those who have volunteered for less than a year.

Visit the Volunteer Midlothian website for more information and to make your nomination (www.volunteermidlothian.org.uk) or give them a call on 0131 660 1216.