Get ready to the walk line across Midlothian

Entries are now open for the annual Walk the Line event, led by Midlothian Council’s Ageing Well volunteers.

The walk, from Penicuik to Eskbank, takes place on Saturday, September 29 and entries for the three, five and eight mile distances can now be submitted.

Now in its eighth year, the walk takes in some of the county’s beautiful scenery along the historic walkway between Penicuik and Eskbank.

Registration for those doing the five or eight mile distances opens at 10.45am at Valleyfield Pond car park in Penicuik with the walk starting at 11.15am.

For those doing the three mile walk, registration opens at 12 noon at Hawthornden Cemetery Road in Rosewell, joining the other walkers at 12.30pm.

All walkers taking part will receive soup, made by pupils from Penicuik High School, and a roll, donated by Morrisons, at Rosewell before continuing on to the finish line at Edinburgh College Midlothian Campus in Eskbank where refreshments and information stalls will be waiting.

The entry fee is £3 per walker. Entry forms can be downloaded here.

The event is not a race or charity event but if individuals or groups wish to use it as a fundraising opportunity then they are welcome to do so. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Established in 1999 in partnership with NHS Lothian, the Ageing Well project aims to provide a range of opportunities to encourage the over 50s in Midlothian to increase their physical activity levels.