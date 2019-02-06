Get set to take to the sky at Dalkeith Country Park

The latest attraction at Dalkeith Country Park’s Fort Douglas playpark will be opened to the public this Saturday for all ages to enjoy.

The Advertiser was given a sneak peak of the £285,000 Sky Maze last weekend during a special preview event. Watch the video of the sky-high network of walkways, treehouses, ramps, rope bridges and slides above.

Dalkeith Country Park's Sky Maze at Fort Douglas, opening this Saturday.

Designed to set young (and old) imaginations alight, the new section in Fort Douglas is inspired by the original playground at Dalkeith Country Park. Sky Maze is designed to evoke the nostalgia of those who have fond memories.

Sky Maze, with its swinging jungle bridge, invisible floor, scramble net and two five-metre ‘high slides’, recreates the fun many remember Dalkeith Country Park for and brings it to a new generation.

The new equipment is open to ages five and over while under-fives can play too with adult supervision. The key to Sky Maze is adult interaction as well as independent play so visitors can introduce their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews while reliving their own childhood adventures at Dalkeith.

Remko Plooij, Dalkeith Country Park’s commercial director, said: “We want the new Sky Maze to evoke a sense of nostalgia in those who fondly remember the original Dalkeith Country Park playground, as well as ensuring everyone enjoys plenty of fun and adventure high up in the trees.

“And we’re not just welcoming kids to have all the fun when the Sky Maze opens – it will be suitable for adults and one section of it is accessible for assisted wheelchairs, pushchairs and buggies.

“So anyone who remembers the playground of days gone by can come along and enjoy the fun with the children in their own families.”