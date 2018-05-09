Gin month just the tonic for restaurant

Restoration Yard in Dalkeith Country Park is having a dedicated focus on Scottish gin throughout the month of May.

As well as its food hall stocking some of Scotland’s most premium gins, it will host a special sampling session on May 20.

Victoria Gray, store manager at Restoration Yard, said: “Gin is absolutely the drink of the moment, and nothing says ‘summer’ like a cold G&T in the sunshine, which is why we’ve chosen to kick off the summer season with a dedicated gin month.

“We’ve carefully selected six of the country’s most popular, premium brands and are delighted to be working with local distillery Old Curiosity for a special sampling afternoon at the end of the month.”