Girls take centre stage on the West End

Four Midlothian girls recently took to the West End stage as part of actress Pauline Quirke’s Academy of Performing Arts’ latest performance.

Sophie Russell (10), Polina Vynogradska (10), Olivia Kaya (9) and Faith Sullivan (10) took part in The Lazy Ace, at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End last month.

Sophie’s mum Elizabeth Russell from Gorebridge was delighted that her daughter and her friends got to perform on the big stage in front of Pauline Quirke, in what was her academy’s last performance at the venue.

She said: “It went really well. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to perform on the West End. The theatre was full, even though it was massive.

“It was an excellent opportunity for the girls. It’s not something you come across every day.

“It could have been really intimidating, even for the young adults taking part, but everyone did really well.

“Everyone involved got to perform in one scene.

“The older ones did the main acting roles.

“Pauline Quirke was there thanking everyone. That was the last show her academy will be performing there.

“So it was quite an emotional night really.”

Elizabeth explained more about Pauline Quirke’s Academy of Performing Arts, which will perform at the Edinburgh Fringe next year.

She said: “All the kids go to the Pauline Quirke Academy at Forresters High School in Edinburgh.

“They do filming every week, a wee bit of acting and some comedy. Every week they learn something new.

“My daughter loves it there, all the girls think it’s really fantastic.

“They started practicing in April for the London show. So a lot of hard work went into it and it all paid off.”