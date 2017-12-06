Glencorse troops head off to Iraq for training mission

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 SCOTS) left their base at Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik on Monday, to carry out a training and mentoring role with Iraqi troops.

The soldiers will deploy on Operation Shader, a six month tour, which is a different challenge from their previous combat roles in the country, joining the advance party which is already in Iraq.

Capt Graham says goodbye to Holly his pet Lab

The soldiers have been extensively preparing for their mentoring and force protection role. In October they took to the STANTA range in Norfolk to practice using Foxhounds, but they’ve also been sharpening their ‘soft skills’ too. Second Lieutenant Ash Jones said: “It has actually been very interesting. It’s been a lot more about soft skills, so dealing with key leaders, engaging with overseas forces and things like that. So really useful everyday skills.”

Sergeant Kevin Conway added: “The point of this is to provide first class training to the Kurdish and Peshmerga forces and that will involve things like basic soldiering, infantry skills, first aid training and a bit of bomb training.”