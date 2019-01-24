Glencorse troops’ royal visitor

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, was at Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik last Thursday to present medals to 2nd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 SCOTS) personnel who took part in Operation SHADER in Iraq in 2018.

Additional personnel from 2 SCOTS, who participated in OP TOSCA (Cyprus) and Op TRENTON (South Sudan) ,were in attendance, as was Cpl Cruachan IV (the regimental mascot) and the Battalion’s pipes and drums.The Royal Standard was also raised.

After the presentation, HRH The Duke of York went on to meet soldiers and officers of 2 SCOTS, which is the only Scottish infantry regiment of the British Army.