Gorebridge amateur photographer getting snappy for desert trek

An amateur photographer from Gorebridge is offering to take photos for local groups for a small donation so she can trek the Sahara Desert for a cause close to her heart.

Charlie Johnston (21) will head to Africa in March 2020 to raise money for the Eve Appeal, a charity which fights geological cancers such as BRCA – a mutation which drastically increases the risk of cancer – which Charlie herself discovered she has last September.

She said: “It’s a breast cancer gene, so it stops your body killing the bad cells. I didn’t know anything about it. It was horrible, not a nice experience at all. But I’m kind of relieved I now know because I can prepare myself to deal with it.”

Charlie’s family has a history of cancer, with her dad Steven also having the BRCA gene, which gave her a 50/50 chance of also having it.

She now hopes to raise the £1,800 needed to go on the 32km Sahara trek for the Eve Appeal and hopes to raise much more with her camera.

She said: “As I am an amateur photographer I would love to be able to help out with any local events such as football matches, galas, fun days, church events etc, all for a donation in return. Any amount of donation would be helpful. Literally every penny counts!”

Pharmacy dispenser Charlie will also take part in a marathon this year and find other ways to raise money. She added: “The Eve Appeal is a smaller charity in London. It’s not a big one like Cancer Research UK. It’s the only charity that deals with genealogical cancers.”

If you would like Charlie to take photos for you, email - charliejohnston145@gmail.com. And, to donate to her appeal click here.