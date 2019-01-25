Gorebridge Community Fridge set to open its doors

Midlothian’s first Community Fridge will open its doors to the community this February.

Gorebridge Community Development Trust’s ‘Greening Gorebridge’ project, funded by the Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate Challenge Fund, will host a family-friendly Ceilidh at the newly opened Gorebridge Beacon on Saturday, February 2 from 5-8pm to celebrate the launch.

Sam Adderley, food sharing co-ordinator for the Greeing Gorebridge Project said: “Food waste is a massive issue in the UK. Households on average throw away £470 worth of food every year. A staggering four million people in the UK are living in food poverty, we hope the

Community Fridge will help those affected in Midlothian.

“People can drop-off good but unwanted food, and anyone can help themselves to what is on the shelf. The fridge is for supermarkets, food outlets and individual people to share perfectly good food that is edible and would otherwise go to waste.”

The Gorebridge Community Fridge is a resource for everyone in Midlothian and will be open Monday – Thursday from 10am-8pm, Friday- Sunday times will vary, check the Greening Gorebridge Facebook page for regular updates. The Gorebridge Community Fridge is located at The

Beacon, Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge.

Tickets for the Community Ceilidh can be purchased via Eventbrite https://bit.ly/2rnGe5A or at The Beacon, Hunterfield Road, Monday- Friday 10am-3pm.