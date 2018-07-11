Gorebridge family set for Fringe show debut

A family from Gorebridge is set to perform together for the first time at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Actor, composer and musician James Hill (68), public speaker, writer Alex Owen-Hill (30) and storyteller and filmmaker Hesther Owenhill (28) will perform the interactive show Story Builders at Lauriston Halls throughout August.

Hester, James and Alex get ready for the Fringe.

The show aims to teach the audience, young and old, the secrets of storytelling.

Dad James, whose stage name is James Bryce, said: “We have made short films together, but this is the first live action show we have done as a family.

“I have acted in Fringe shows in the past. Quite a few. But this will be my first with the family.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s turning out to be nice to do.

“We have been on the go for about two months now putting the show together. Although the first idea for it was in about January. And it has just grown from there.”

James’s son Alex added: “When we were children Hes and I used to put on shows at our home at Bellsmains. It was a Christmas Eve tradition that ran for years.”

Alex explained more about what people can expect at the family-made Fringe show.

He said: “It’s not just a show. We have got entertainment but it’s also an amazing experience to see.

“It’s part workshop, part story. And it really teachers you how to make a good story.”

For Story Builders tickets go to https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on#q=%22Story%20Builders%22