Gorebridge Fundraising Friends help kids’ hospital

Five pupils from Stobhill Primary School in Gorebridge raised more than £800 in the run-up to Christmas to buy arts and craft material for the Sick Kids’ Hospital.

‘Fundraising Friends’ Ben Robb (11), Aimee Edgar (11), Aimee Falconer (11), Aimee Wallace (11) and Hannah Neacy (11), all P7 pupils at Stobhill, raised the majority of the money by gathering fallen branches and transforming them into Xmas tree decorations which they sold.

Earlier this month the group of friends visited the hospital to hand over the goods to Margaret McEwan, play services co-ordinator at Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children. They were given a tour of the hospital before handing over a box of toys to the X-ray department.

Ben Robb explained why the pupils chose to help their local children’s hospital: “After fundraising for a school in the Virgin Islands last year, this year we wanted to do something closer to home.”

Aimee Falconer added: “One of our friends spends a lot of time in the hospital, and that’s why we decided on this particular charity.”

Margaret McEwan from the hospital said she was “delighted to see such a young group thinking of others before themselves” and thanked the Fundraising Friends on behalf of all the staff and kids for their fantastic donation.

Ben’s dad David Robb said: “It all started last year with Ben and his friend Daniel. They are now looking for this to be an on-going thing. Just continue fundraising.

“They made up a box full of goodies for each of the seven wards at the Sick Kids this time. It was a fantastic effort.”

Stobhill Primary School headteacher Margaret Sykes was delighted with her pupils.

She said: “I’m very proud of them. Proud of the fact that they are working together to do things for other people.

“They started fundraising for the school in the Virgin Islands and they have continued to raise money for people.

“They always ask if they can do something to raise money at fundraising events in the school. This has not just been a one-off.

“They also gave £25 towards school funds.”