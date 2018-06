Gorebridge Gala Day took place last Saturday, with a parade through the town to the gala day itself at Gore Glen.

Large crowds turned out for the parade and gala day, where Gorebridge Gala Day King and Queen 2018 - Declan Burton and Ellie McCormick were crowned.

Gorebridge Gala Day Crowning Ceremony.

Check out our slideshow of photos from the day by photographer Alan Wilson.